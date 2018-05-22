Geely might has not performed sensationally, but significantly. The stock grew by 1 %. Therefore, the stock has climbed upwards by 10 % in just two weeks, confirming the present upwards trend. The stock is close to earlier highs and now only has to face the 2.50 Euro obstacle in front of it. The stock has enough momentum to break even the 2.70 Euro. Therefore, paving the way for 3 Euro.

There are only few information regarding the business figures. However, the stock's opportunities ... (Gideon Tanner)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...