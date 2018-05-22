Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Property Management Systems Market Procurement Research Report.' This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of property management systems and acts as an all-inclusive guide to enable smarter procurement. Our reports from the electrical components category analyze the market for both the buyers' and suppliers' perspective. It also offers buyers with information on the demand-supply shifts and the major regulatory frameworks to help the buyers reduce their spend.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522006190/en/

Property Management Systems Procurement Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Engaging with the suppliers who provide low response time even under heavy loads is one of the procurement best practices for buyers looking to identify the cost-saving opportunities," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "Also, suppliers who have the ability to deliver system elasticity with the existing or new data management are the preferred suppliers among the buyers," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Looking for more procurement insights from this report? Download a FREE sample.

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for property management systems.

The influx of IT systems that help organizations manage business processes

The development of the mobile platform and its integration with IoT devices

The growing demand for modern-day systems integrating features

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the full report before purchasing.

Report scope snapshot: property management systems category

Market Insights:

Global category spend

Regional spend dynamics

Regional influence on global spend

To know more, download a FREE sample.

Category Pricing Insights:

Pricing outlook

TCO analysis

Overview of pricing models

To know more, download a FREE sample.

Cost-Saving Opportunities:

Supplier side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

To know more, download a FREE sample.

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global Carbon Management Software Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Cable Modem Termination System Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Wearable Camera Category- Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Automation and Instrumentation Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522006190/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com