MIC INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation ("Macquarie") (NYSE: MIC) securities between February 22, 2016 and February 21, 2018 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/macquarie-infrastructure-corporation?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, the lawsuit concerns on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose the shifting commodity demands and material risks facing its International-Matex Tank Terminals ("IMTT") business segment.

If you suffered a loss in Macquarie you have until June 25, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/macquarie-infrastructure-corporation?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

