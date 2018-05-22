Gallene Sciences PVT. LTD: MyoGen: Leaders of an Anabolic Revolution

GUJARAT, India, May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myogen will make you rethink what the human body is capable of.

To be an athlete means to partake on a never-ending quest for self-improvement. An obsession to search for a winning edge. Even when we are competing against ourselves, our desire to overcome our physical limitations and achieve new heroic and record setting performances becomes an overwhelming primary focus. Today marks an evolution in what the human body is capable of, with the launch of the MyoGen range of anabolic products.

Myogen, the essence of "muscles".

MyoGen takes its source from the Greek words "Myo" meaning "Muscle" and "Genesis" meaning "Birth". This implicit historical reference, of the origin of the muscle, displays both the commitment and professionalism of Myogen, and their unwavering focus on peak physical performance.

The brightest leader's blaze trails.

The Myogen brand is managed by an international team of experts who are committed to making athletes stronger and faster.

Not only content with producing the highest quality anabolic steroids available, the founders of MyoGen are pushing for total industry reform and improved public perception of performance enhancing compounds.



A radical step into complete transparency

Unlike underground or clandestine laboratories, Myogen reveals everything to the consumer. From the manufacturing process to the marketing of its products, Myogen showcases the smallest detail of its work. This represents an incredible opportunity to discover how pharmaceutical quality products are manufactured. From research and development to manufacturing and testing, MyoGen meets international standards in terms of hygiene and safety.



Myogen is a registered trademark of Gallene Sciences, a global provider of high quality generic drugs, developing innovative and affordable solutions.

Authentic products, proven by science

Myogen offers a complete range of anabolic solutions to suit any goal. Whether you are a professional athlete seeking that performance edge or a fitness enthusiast trying to lose weight or build muscle and strength; MyoGen will change the way you perform with their advanced range of products:

Oral products:

Oxagen10

Dianagen10

Turigen10

Stanogen10

Anagen

Nolvagen

Clomigen

Samagen

Injectables:

Testogen250

Sustagen250

Decagen250

Trenagen Mix 150

Stanogen 50

With Myogen, the body is able to achieve new heights of peak performance in perfect safety. Do not miss this game changing anabolic revolution. Join the Myogen movement

PRESS CONTACT

Gallene Sciences PVT. LTD.9,

Suramya Complex Ahmedabad, Gujarat

380061, India

info@gallenesciences.com (mailto:info@gallenesciences.com)