

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday provide March results for its all industry activity index, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The index is expected to add 0.1 percent on month after rising 0.4 percent in February.



Japan also will see April figures for department store sales and machine tool orders, as well as the preliminary May reading for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei.



Nationwide department store sales were up 0.1 percent on year in March, while stores in the Tokyo area also saw sales rise 0.1 percent. Machine tool orders surged 22.0 percent on year in the previous reading, while the manufacturing PMI had a score of 53.8 in April.



Australia will release April data for skilled vacancies and for the leading economic index from Westpac. In March, vacancies picked up 0.9 percent on month, while the leading index dipped 0.22 percent on month.



Singapore will see April data for consumer prices; in March, inflation was down 0.2 percent on month and up 0.2 percent on year.



Malaysia also will see April consumer price figures; in March, inflation was down 0.3 percent on month and up 1.3 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX