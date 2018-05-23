HH Global expands Shanghai office to sustain its continued growth

SHANGHAI, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HH Global, the world's fastest-growing and most innovative marketing execution partner, is pleased to announce its move to a new larger office space in Shanghai, as part of its wider expansion plan in response to years of continuous success in the APAC region.

Located in the Xuhui district, the new location will accommodate print management, production logistics, premiums procurement, and a variety of quality digital media and creative services for its clients. Staffed by a highly professional team of marketing execution and business development experts to serve a growing network of existing partners, including Citibank, Goodyear, Sephora, HKT, as well as stakeholders across the nation, the site will provide the company with ample room for growth.

In addition to serving as the base for innovative marketing solutions, the new office represents a significant step toward leveraging prospective partnerships, as well as a location to pursue new opportunities from emerging local businesses that are aligned with the HH Global's mission and strategy.

APAC CEO, Andrew Price is enthused by this next step for the APAC business. "During this time of rapidly evolving global marketing trends, HH Global is prepared to deliver sophisticated solutions and flexibility to our clients. The office expansion demonstrates our strong commitment to the growing Chinese market."

The address of the new office is:

E2-11F Jun Yao International Plaza

No.789, Zhaojiabang Road

Xuhui district

Shanghai, China

About HH Global

HH Global Ltd., founded in 1991, is a leading, independent marketing execution partner to prominent brands in over 40 countries. The company offers innovative and tailored solutions for the outsourced procurement of all types of printed marketing materials, packaging, and creative production services, that drive down cost, speed time to market, improve quality, and increase sustainability. Every HH Global solution utilizes HHub, a best-in-class marketing execution application, an expansive list of suppliers, proprietary processes, and the deep expertise of over 900 employees. The company also operates HH Labs, the center of its innovation program, that brings fresh, new ideas to clients. With more than $500M in spend under management, HH Global maintains a razor-sharp focus on cost and quality, combined with an industry-leading sustainability program, offering improvements that provide both fiscal and environmental value. For more information, visit www.hhglobal.com.

