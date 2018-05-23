Clerisy Corporation: Clerisy Corp Creates Portal for $5,000,000 Debt Offering

LAGUNA BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2018 / Clerisy Corporation announced today that it is continuing its Regulation D 506(c) Convertible Debenture offering to raise $5,000,000. The offering is being conducted online through the portal set up by of Regulation D Resources of Lakeland, Colorado. The Clerisy Corporation 506(c) Investor Portal provides the opportunity to become approved as a "prospect", and learn more about this investment opportunity. The offering will be open to prospective investors who qualify under Regulation D 506(c) rules of the Securities Act. The offering is expected to last up to 180 days, expiring on October 9, 2018.

Ross Lyndon-James, Clerisy's President stated: "This offering is enabling Clerisy to commence production to fulfill expected export orders for China, Taiwan, and India. It will also provide the capital to commence volume manufacturing and consumer testing of its FDA approved, globally patented NeuroNasal Strips for its planned Q4 product launch on TV and web"

More information regarding the offering can be found at http://clerisycorp.custom506cportal.com/

About Clerisy Corporation

Clerisy Corp, out of Rochester, New York and Laguna Beach, California; is an internationally focused medical delivery device company that is launching its breakthrough FDA approved NeuroNasal Strip® health products in the US and Canada in Q4, followed by additional proprietary products and soft market launches in Canada, China and India.

About Regulation D Resources

Regulation D Resources was formed in 1999 to provide Regulation D Offering preparation and execution support services to entrepreneurs and growing private companies. Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, RDR is one of the leading Regulation D private placement advisory services providers in the United States with a comprehensive matrix of services that spans transaction structuring, offering preparation, assistance with SEC and State securities compliance, and access to resources in the capital markets through RDR's broker-dealer relationships and FINRA broker-dealer resources. Since 1999, RDR has assisted in the preparation of over 4,500 Regulation D exempt private placement offering transactions. For more information on Regulation D Resources please visit: https://regdresources.com/index.php

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains 'forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be 'forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated.

SOURCE: Clerisy Corporation