

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in May, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.5.



That's down from 53.8 in April, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, new order growth softened to a nine-month low, while input prices climbed at the fastest rate since January 2014.



Output, new export orders, employment, backlogs of work, output prices and quantity of purchases all increased.



