

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 60 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index remains just beneath the 3,215-point plateau although the rally may stall on Wednesday.



The global forecast is negative on renewed concerns of a trade war between the United states and China. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down, and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished barely higher on Tuesday as gains from the oil companies were offset by weakness from the financials and properties.



For the day, the index gained 0.51 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 3,214.35 after trading between 3,192.23 and 3,214.59. The Shenzhen Composite Index picked up 7.10 points or 0.38 percent to end at 1,855.16.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 1.00 percent, while China Construction Bank tumbled 2.09 percent, Bank of Communications shed 0.32 percent, Agricultural Bank of China lost 0.77 percent, China Life fell 0.71 percent, Ping An Insurance skidded 1.02 percent, PetroChina added 0.47 percent, China Vanke retreated 1.29 percent, Gemdale plunged 1.42 percent, Jiangxi Copper dipped 0.51 percent, Anhui Conch Concrete was down 1.14 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks bounced back and forth across the unchanged line on Tuesday before settling firmly in the red in afternoon trade.



The Dow shed 178.88 points or 0.72 percent to finish at 24,834.41, while the NASDAQ lost 15.58 points or 0.21 percent to 7,378.46 and the S&P fell 8.57 points or 0.31 percent to 2,724.44.



Stocks headed south later in the day after U.S. President Donald Trump indicated his displeasure with ongoing trade negotiations with China, spurring concerns of a trade war.



Crude oil futures were flat Tuesday morning, holding near four-year highs after profit taking. July WTI, the new front-month contract, fell 15 cents or 0.2 percent to $72.20. June WTI oil was down 11 cents or nearly 0.2 percent to settle at $72.13/bbl.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX