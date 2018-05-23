

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) unveiled a series of new silicon innovations at the heart of future high-performance computing and connected devices.



7LPP (7 nanometer Low Power Plus), the first semiconductor process technology to use an EUV lithography solution, is scheduled to be ready for production in the second half of this year. Key IPs are under development, aiming to be completed by the first half of 2019, the company said.



5LPE (5 nanometer Low Power Early) will allow greater area scaling and ultra-low power benefits.



4LPE/LPP (4 nanometer Low Power Early/Plus): The use of highly mature and verified FinFET technology will be extended to the 4nm process.



3 nanometer process nodes adopt GAA, the next-generation device architecture. To overcome the physical scaling and performance limitations of the FinFET architecture, Samsung is developing its unique GAA technology, MBCFETTM (Multi-Bridge-Channel FET) that uses a nano-sheet device.



From the latest 7LPP technology and beyond with its EUV capability, to the differentiated high-speed IPs such as 100Gbps+ SerDes on top of the innovative 2.5D/3D heterogeneous packaging, Samsung said it delivers the total platform solutions to greatly increase computing power and accelerate AI revolution.



From low-power microcontroller units (MCU) and next-generation connected devices to the most sophisticated autonomous vehicles based on 5G and Vehicle to Everything (V2X) communication, Samsung Foundry offers full-featured turnkey platforms to enable compelling products.



