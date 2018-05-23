Q Smart Limited: QSmart Limited - Highlights Technology Trends Shaping 2018

LUXEMBOURG CITY, LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2018 / In 2018, many technologies that have been under development for decades are nearing commercialization and entering into the market. While the consumer space is closely watched for the uptake of new products, corporations have also been testing the feasibility of new technologies for use in operations. Industrial applications are driving technology trends alongside the consumer market, as companies seek to retain a competitive edge in the economy of the future, according to QSmart Limited.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning technology are being adapted to professions where a large amount of complex data is used to make decisions. In medicine, algorithms are identifying patterns in patient information in order to assist medical professionals in diagnosis and treatment of disease. Computers are even used to predict the types of patients that are best suited to specific therapies. Artificial intelligence is also making inroads into the consumer market with smart home technologies. Virtual assistants are computer programs that can be integrated into the operations of a typical home, controlling features like temperature, light and electronic equipment. According to Business Insider, Google's Assistant is already present on 400 million of its consumer devices, and Amazon's Alexa is found on 20 million devices. It is expected that artificial intelligence will play a greater role in home and medical services in the coming decades, due to aging populations in industrialized countries.

Digital currencies are continuing their ascent in 2018. According to the World Economic Forum, Bitcoin remains the most valuable cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of $194 billion in March 2018. Ethereum took second place, with a market capitalization of $85 billion. Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman recently stated that the stock exchange would consider becoming a platform for trading cryptocurrencies when the market is more mature. Although these virtual currencies display extreme volatility (evidenced by the 48% decline of Bitcoin at the beginning of the year), the heightened attention that financial regulators are paying to cryptocurrency transactions could signal the beginnings of marketplace rules for processes such as initial coin offerings.

Deloitte reports that virtual and augmented reality product spending will rise from $9.1 billion in 2017 to $160 billion in 2021. Companies are increasingly piloting virtual reality (VR) applications to increase efficiency and add value for customers. BMW is working to integrate the HTC Vive system into the vehicle design process, decreasing the time needed during the early stages of new model development. Japan Airlines is using Microsoft's HoloLens VR headset to train mechanics in maintenance work on aircraft engines. The technology is also finding applications in the healthcare market, where it is being developed to assist in mental and physical rehabilitation.

