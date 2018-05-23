Jody Kriss Proud to Support Leukemia Research

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2018 / Cancer is one of the worst health problems, claiming millions of lives worldwide every year. Given its impact on society, finding a cure for the treacherous disease has become a top priority for the medical community. It is often said that success in this pursuit would be among humanity's greatest achievements, along with eradicating poverty and hunger and establishing lasting world peace. Unfortunately, research projects require substantial funding and pharmaceutical companies, even the giants of the industry, do not have the capabilities (funds, workforce, laboratory space, etc.) to work on medicines for all forms of cancer. Many organizations rely strongly on donations to supplement other sources of funding, such as government grants and royalty income. Jody Kriss, co-founder and principal of NYC-based real estate development company East River Partners, is proud to be contributing to the fight. Through his participation in the Team In Training (TNT) marathon, he has helped raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), which focuses on the discovery of new treatments for blood cancers.

Public support and donations have become vital for advancing medical research efforts, and, as Jody Kriss notes, the statistics clearly show that society cannot afford to remain passive. In 2012, newly diagnosed patients numbered 14 million globally, and 8.2 million people died from cancer-related causes. By 2030, the new cases are projected to reach 22 million, with 13 million patients losing their battle with the disease. Aside from the personal tragedies hiding behind these numbers, there is also the massive economic impact to consider. National cancer care expenditure in the United States could rise from almost $125 billion in 2010 to $156 billion in 2020. Moreover, about half of the victims are people of working age, which has huge implications for productivity and economic growth.

Leukemia is one of the most common cancers and the type found most often in children. The LLS also raises money for the development of cures for lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease, and myeloma. Through TNT, the voluntary health agency organizes events such as marathons, triathlons, cycling, and hiking, using the proceeds to fund research, provide support services, and improve patients' quality of life. The LLS, which has been active since 1949, is currently running more than 300 research projects in collaboration with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The work done by the organization is helping advance targeted treatment regimens and immunotherapies, which have proved most successful in saving lives.

After graduating The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1997, Miami native Jody Kriss moved to NYC to work in real estate development. He began his career as an analyst and project manager at Athena Group, transitioning later to an associate position at APC Realty Advisors. In 2010, Kriss co-founded East River Partners LLC with Joseph Cohen and focused on residential real estate development in Brooklyn and Manhattan. The projects he is currently involved with are valued at more than US$150 million in total.

