Arkratos team embarks on Europe Roadshow to demonstrate KRATOS

SINGAPORE, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After being tested by 15+ early adopters, Arkratos is ready to demonstrate the beta version of its product - KRATOS. The team is currently travelling across Europe to meet commodity traders and other ecosystem players, all of whom could benefit from the real time and secured transactions and transparency that the platform provides. The team will also be meeting potential investors and strategic partners.

KRATOS, a Blockchain-based solution, aims to solve the challenges faced by the physical commodity trading industry by digitizing the end to end trading process. The platform ensures that critical documents can't be tampered with at any point across the supply chain - right from the supplier to the buyer. This removes documentation fraud and the need for third party agencies.

Furthermore, the use of self-executing smart contracts removes the need for paper documents, reducing the scope of manual error, long transaction periods and overhead costs. A typical trade that used to take many days to transfer documents can now be done much faster, thus eliminating the risks for all parties involved in documentation - seller, buyer and even the banks.

KRATOS has been in the development phase for the last six months, and its soft launch is scheduled for the third quarter of 2018. KRATOS is powered by its utility token and will be used to get platform subscriptions, execute smart contracts and make trade transactions.

The founding team is travelling across London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Geneva, Malta, Zurich and Zug to explore prospective opportunities. Arkratos is seeking strategic investments from private investors who are equally passionate about the industry and are seeking to revolutionize the physical commodities trading industry.

About Arkratos Blockchain Solutions:

Arkratos is an end-to- end Blockchain Solutions lab based in Singapore that provides Blockchain product development, smart contracts development, Tokenomics and Whitepaper advisory services. Arkratos is a part of a multi-billion dollar revenue generating group with significant presence in the physical commodities trading industry and operations in over 15 countries across Asia, Europe and Africa. The founders have a combined experience of more than 100 years expertise in Technology and international Physical Commodities Trading. For further details please visit: https://arkratos.com/

Contact:

Product Enquiry: Aditi Sen, aditi@arkratos.com

PR & Media: Shweta Gupta, shweta@arkratos.com

General Enquiry: hello@arkratos.com , +65-6661-9240