

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably lower on Wednesday following the negative lead overnight from Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump said he's 'not really' pleased with China's trade talks so far. In addition, a stronger yen pulled down shares of exporters.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 274.47 points or 1.20 percent to 22,685.87, off a low of 22,649.85 earlier.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Canon is down 0.2 percent, Panasonic is declining almost 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is lower by almost 2 percent and Sony is losing more than 2 percent.



Automaker Toyota is lower by almost 1 percent, while Honda is declining more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down almost 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is losing more than 4 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is declining more than 3 percent after crude oil prices edged lower.



Australia's Commonwealth Bank has agreed to sell its stake in Chinese life insurer BoComm Life for A$668 million to Japan's Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, a unit of MS&AD Insurance Group. Shares of MS&AD Insurance are down 0.7 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Recruit Holdings is adding almost 2 percent, while Nippon Telegraph & Telephone and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma are rising almost 1 percent each.



On the flip side, NSK is declining more than 4 percent, while JFE Holdings, JXTG Holdings and Mitsui E&S Holdings are down more than 3 percent each.



In economic news, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in May, albeit at a slower pace, with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.5. That's down from 53.8 in April, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Japan will also provide March results for its all industry activity index as well as April figures for department store sales and machine tool orders today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 110 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks fell Tuesday, unable to sustain positive momentum from the previous session despite overtures from China. The Chinese Finance Ministry said it will cut import duties on passenger vehicles from 25 percent to 15 percent, starting July 1. Still, U.S. President Donald Trump said he's 'not really' pleased with China's trade talks so far.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 178.88 points or 0.7 percent lower to 24,834.65, the S&P 500 index fell 8.54 points or 0.3 percent to 2,724.46 and the Nasdaq Composite declined 15.58 points or 0.2 percent to 7,378.46.



Meanwhile, the European markets ended in positive territory Tuesday. The DAX of Germany climbed 0.71 percent, the CAC of France rose 0.05 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.23 percent.



Crude oil futures were flat Tuesday morning, holding near the previous day's four-year highs after some profit taking early in the session. June WTI oil edged down $0.11 or nearly 0.2 percent to settle at $72.13 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX