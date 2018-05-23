

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Wednesday, led by Japan, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was 'not really' pleased with the U.S.-China trade talks so far. Trump also said that there was a 'substantial chance' his planned summit with North Korean leader Kin Jong-un in June may not work out.



The Australian market is advancing despite the weak cues overnight from Wall Street, as gains in metal prices lifted mining stocks.



In late-morning trades, the S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 11.70 points or 0.19 percent to 6,053.60, just off a high of 6,056.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 11.50 points or 0.19 percent to 6,161.40.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is advancing more than 1 percent, Rio Tinto is rising 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is adding almost 1 percent.



Rio Tinto said it is in talks about the potential sale of its stake in Indonesia's Grasberg mine for A$3.5 billion.



Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is rising more than 2 percent and Newcrest Mining is up 0.2 percent after gold prices edged higher overnight.



Among the big banks, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking are lower in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.4 percent, while Westpac is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



Commonwealth Bank has agreed to sell its stake in Chinese life insurer BoComm Life for A$668 million to Japan's Mitsui Sumitomo, as a condition of it's A$3.8 billion deal to sell its local life insurance business to AIA.



In the oil sector, Oil Search is declining almost 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is lower by 0.6 percent after crude oil prices dipped overnight.



Shares of Santos are losing more than 8 percent after the company rejected a $10.9 billion takeover bid from U.S. private equity firm Harbour Energy.



On the economic front, Australia will release April data for skilled vacancies and for the leading economic index from Westpac today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local unit was trading at US$0.7573, down from US$0.7588 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is notably lower following the negative lead overnight from Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump said he's 'not really' pleased with China's trade talks so far. In addition, a stronger yen pulled down shares of exporters.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 274.47 points or 1.20 percent to 22,685.87, off a low of 22,649.85 earlier.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Canon is down 0.2 percent, Panasonic is declining almost 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is lower by almost 2 percent and Sony is losing more than 2 percent.



Automaker Toyota is lower by almost 1 percent, while Honda is declining more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down almost 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is losing more than 4 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is declining more than 3 percent after crude oil prices edged lower.



Australia's Commonwealth Bank has agreed to sell its stake in Chinese life insurer BoComm Life for A$668 million to Japan's Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, a unit of MS&AD Insurance Group. Shares of MS&AD Insurance are down 0.7 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Recruit Holdings is adding almost 2 percent, while Nippon Telegraph & Telephone as well as Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma are rising almost 1 percent each.



On the flip side, NSK is declining more than 4 percent, while JFE Holdings, JXTG Holdings and Mitsui E&S Holdings are down more than 3 percent each.



In economic news, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in May, albeit at a slower pace, with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.5. That's down from 53.8 in April, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Japan will also provide March results for its all industry activity index as well as April figures for department store sales and machine tool orders today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 110 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Singapore and Malaysia are also down more than 1 percent each, while Shanghai, Hong Kong and New Zealand are also lower. Indonesia, South Korea and Taiwan are higher.



On Wall Street, stocks fell Tuesday, unable to sustain positive momentum from the previous session despite overtures from China. The Chinese Finance Ministry said it will cut import duties on passenger vehicles from 25 percent to 15 percent, starting July 1. Still, U.S. President Donald Trump said he's 'not really' pleased with China's trade talks so far.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 178.88 points or 0.7 percent lower to 24,834.65, the S&P 500 index fell 8.54 points or 0.3 percent to 2,724.46 and the Nasdaq Composite declined 15.58 points or 0.2 percent to 7,378.46.



Meanwhile, the European markets ended in positive territory on Tuesday. The DAX of Germany climbed 0.71 percent, the CAC of France rose 0.05 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.23 percent.



Crude oil futures were flat on Tuesday, holding near the previous day's four-year highs after some profit taking early in the session. June WTI oil edged down $0.11 or nearly 0.2 percent to settle at $72.13 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



