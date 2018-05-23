

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Cable Corp. (BGC) issued statement in response to a recent press report about an alleged new investigation by the United States Department of Justice.



General Cable said, 'We are aware of a recent press report regarding an alleged new DOJ investigation under the United States Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) involving General Cable. To the best of our knowledge, we have been and remain in compliance with the terms of our December 2016 Non-Prosecution Agreement (NPA) entered into with the DOJ.'



General Cable said it periodically communicate with the DOJ as required by the NPA, and the company is not aware of any new DOJ enforcement action or investigation against the Company at this time.



