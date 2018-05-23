

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) said that it agreed to acquire the Agilent-related business from Young In Scientific Co. Ltd. YI Scientific is a distributor of analytical and scientific instruments in South Korea and a long-time distributor of Agilent instruments and services.



Founded in 1976, YI Scientific has grown into one of the largest distributors of analytical instruments, solutions and services in South Korea. Once the acquisition is final, former YI Scientific customers of Agilent products and related services in the South Korean market can look forward to an integrated sales and service portfolio directly from Agilent.



More than 100 employees from Young In and its affiliates are expected to join Agilent Technologies Korea Limited when the acquisition is final.



The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.



