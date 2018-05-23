Graham Porter, Dell EMC, Business Development Director EMEA, Talks About Security Threats, Solutions and GDPR "In The Boardroom" On SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

NEW YORK, May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graham Porter, Dell EMC, Business Development Director EMEA, Surveillance and Security told us, "We are seeing changes driven by mutations in the nature of terrorist threats and these have created needs for Critical Infrastructure property owners and operators to align their protection and safety regimes with advice received from two main sources - the Police and liability insurers/re-assurance organisations."

"In Europe, we are seeing the movement from asset protection in transportation venues toward the need to protect un-checked crowds in areas such as Check-in areas of airports, luggage drop-off zones and assembly points around terminal buildings. The reasons are clear - historically, the security effort was aimed toward stopping criminal damage against airplanes and airport machinery on the part of the transport operators, and to stop theft and fraud in the cases of in-terminal retailers."

"The need to identify persons of interest approaching and moving around airport and transportation facilities has become a priority need sought after by operators increasingly since the attacks at Zavantem, Belgium which was a terrorist crime perpetrated against crowds of innocent airport travelers in an area PRIOR to the areas where passengers passed through security equipment and search areas."

"Historically, protecting planes and stopping luggage theft was a priority - and now the effort is expanded toward increasing the safety of the airplane travelers and luggage owners instead."

"New European data and privacy laws effective from May 2018 (GDPR) have caused IT and data managers to review their policies and practices effectively in order to ensure the rights of any citizen to 'disappear' is balanced with the security requirement which has always been placed on Operators to know who is using their facility and to ensure they secure their crowded spaces. There is no doubt an increase in the cost of providing the safe traveler environment and the cost is seen usually as either an Airport Levy or local tax - which is seen as making transportation facility access more costly to travelers."

