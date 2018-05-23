

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer confidence weakened slightly in May, while spending growth accelerated further in March, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.



The consumer sentiment came in at 23.0 in May versus 25.0 in the preceding month.



In May, the opinion about the economic climate was less positive and the willingness to buy also decreased a fraction.



In an another report, the statistical office revealed that annual consumer spending growth improved for the third straight month to 3.2 percent in March from 2.8 percent in February.



The acceleration was mainly because consumers consumed much more gas in March than a year earlier.



