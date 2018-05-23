

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's all industry activity remained flat in March, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Wednesday.



The all industry activity index was flat in March after rising 0.4 percent in February. Economists had forecast a 0.1 percent increase for March.



The indicator for construction activity declined 0.8 percent and that for tertiary industry activity fell 0.3 percent. These declines were offset by a 1.4 percent rise in industrial production.



On a yearly basis, all industry activity logged a steady growth of 1.1 percent in March.



