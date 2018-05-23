sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 2393 ISIN: GB00B01HM147 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
23.05.2018 | 08:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Key Letting at Swindon Industrial Estate

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Key Letting at Swindon Industrial Estate

PR Newswire

London, May 22

For release 23 May 2018

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited

KEY LETTING AT SWINDON INDUSTRIAL ESTATE

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust ('SREIT'), the actively managed UK-focused REIT, announces that it has exchanged an agreement to lease a 25,677 sq ft warehouse unit to Recycling Technologies Limited at Stirling Court in Swindon.

The lease is conditional on SREIT refurbishing the unit at a cost of £220,000 which should complete by August. On completion Recycling Technologies Limited will take a new 10 year lease at £166,000 per annum or £6.50 per sq ft, with a tenant break option at year five. The tenant has provided a £100,000 rent deposit.

The rent is 23% above the level paid by the previous tenant and reflects strong demand for good quality industrial units. The rental evidence created by this letting will be used for an ongoing rent review for a comparable adjoining unit.

-ENDS-

For further information:

Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited:
Duncan Owen / Nick Montgomery / Frank Sanderson
020 7658 6000
Northern Trust:
Fraser Hiddelston
01481 745529
FTI Consulting:
Dido Laurimore / Richard Gotla
020 3727 1000

© 2018 PR Newswire