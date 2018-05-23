The European Investment Trust Plc - Half-year Report

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

HALF-YEARLY REPORT

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2018

The Directors announce the unaudited Half-Yearly Report for the half year ended 31 March 2018 as follows:

HIGHLIGHTS

as at 31 March 2018

2018 2017 Share price total return (1.8)% 32.2% NAV total return (4.2)% 29.9% Index return* (4.0)% 22.6% Share price discount to NAV 10.3% 12.3% Interim ordinary dividend 9.0p 8.0p High conviction portfolio - number of holdings 40 37 Different from the index* - active share 80% 79% Long-term focus - portfolio turnover 21% 22% Ongoing charges 0.61% 0.59%

The figures for 2017 are for the year ended 30 September 2017.

*FTSE All-World Europe ex UK Index.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Results for the period 31 March

2018 30 September

2017 Change Shareholders' funds £416.4m £440.2m (5.4)% Net asset value per ordinary share ("NAV") 991.8p 1047.9p (5.4)% Share price per ordinary share 890.0p 919.5p (3.2)% Share price discount to NAV 10.3% 12.3%

Six months to

31 March

2018 Year to

30 September

2017 Revenue return per ordinary share* 8.4p 25.8p Capital return per ordinary share* (51.1)p 219.7p Total return per ordinary share* (42.7)p 245.5p Interim dividend per ordinary share** 9.0p 8.0p

* Based on the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period or year.

** In the year ended 30 September 2017, an interim special dividend of 1.5p was also paid.

High/Low Six months to

31 March

2018 Year to

30 September

2017 NAV -high 1069.6p 1061.8p -low 971.9p 833.9p Share price -high 974.0p 940.0p -low 866.0p 705.0p Share price discount to NAV -low 7.1% 8.3% -high 12.1% 17.8%

Performance Six months to

31 March

2018 Year to

30 September

2017 NAV Total Return* (4.2)% 29.9% FTSE All-World Europe ex

UK Index Total Return*

(4.0)%

22.6% * In sterling.

The NAV Total Returns are sourced from Edinburgh Partners Limited ("Edinburgh Partners" or the "Investment Manger") and include dividends reinvested. The index performance figures are sourced from Thomson Reuters Datastream.

Cost of running the Company Six months to

31 March

2018 Year to

30 September

2017 Ongoing charges* 0.61% 0.59%

* Based on total expenses, excluding finance costs and certain non-recurring items for the period or year and average monthly net asset value.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Performance

After the strong returns seen in the prior financial year, European equity markets fell back in the six months to 31 March 2018. The Company's NAV total return was -4.2%, compared to a return of -4.0% from the FTSE All-World Europe ex UK Index, adjusted to sterling. The share price total return over the period was -1.8%, helped by a reduction in the share price discount to NAV from 12.3% to 10.3%. A report from the Investment Manager covering the period under review is set out below.

Discount and Share Buy Backs

The Board monitors the discount closely. We will buy back shares opportunistically, taking into account the level of the discount and the valuation of the portfolio. During the six months to 31 March 2018, the Company bought back 16,500 shares for cancellation at a total cost of £145,000. Subsequent to the half-year end, the Company has bought back a further 111,000 shares at a total cost of £1,004,000.

Revenue

Revenue per share for the six-month period to 31 March 2018 was 8.4p. While this was a reduction on the 8.9p achieved in the six months to 31 March 2017, this prior year figure included 3.2p of exceptional income relating to historic overseas withholding tax reclaims and related interest.

The revenue per share for the six-month period to 31 March 2018 benefitted from the change in the allocation of the management fee and finance costs relating to borrowings from 1 October 2017. Two-thirds of these costs are now charged to capital to reflect more accurately the expected future returns from capital and income. In the six-month period, income from dividends increased from £4,010,000 in 2017 to £4,664,000 in 2018, helped by a substantial dividend of £778,000 from the Company's investment in Nordea Bank.

Shareholders should be aware that the revenue return for the half year is not indicative of the full-year return. This is because many European companies pay their dividends between April and September, while the expenses of running the Company are incurred on a more even basis throughout the financial year.

Dividend

The Board has decided to pay an interim dividend in 2018 of 9.0p, compared to the 8.0p interim dividend paid last year. The dividend will be paid on 31 July 2018 to shareholders on the register at 6 July 2018. The ex-dividend date will be 5 July 2018.

Borrowings

The Company has a €30m bank overdraft facility which provides our Investment Manager with flexibility to take advantage of investment opportunities when valuations are attractive. The facility was utilised to a limited extent during the period under review.

Objective and Investment Policy

At the Annual General Meeting held on 11 January 2018, shareholders approved changes to the Company's objective and investment policy. As detailed in the prior year Annual Report, the objective needed updating to reflect developments in the markets in which the Company invests. The investment policy was also revised, principally to reflect the belief that the diverse markets of the region promise attractive long-term growth and that investment returns come from a mixture of capital growth and dividends. The revised objective and investment policy are set out below.

Investment Manager

In January 2018, Franklin Resources, Inc. announced the acquisition of Edinburgh Partners Limited, our Investment Manager. The acquisition completed on 1 May 2018. Importantly, there will be no change in the individuals responsible for the investment management of your Company.

Management Fee

Following negotiation with the Alternative Investment Fund Manager (the "AIFM"), Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited, the Board has agreed a revised management fee structure. Currently, the management fee is 0.55% per annum of the Company's equity market capitalisation, irrespective of the level of the equity market capitalisation. With effect from 1 June 2018, the annual management fee will be calculated at 0.55% per annum of the Company's equity market capitalisation up to £500 million and will reduce to 0.50% per annum of the equity market capitalisation which exceeds this amount. The Board continues to believe that by paying the management fee calculated on a market capitalisation basis, rather than a percentage of assets basis, the interests of the AIFM are more closely aligned with those of shareholders.

New Zealand Share Delisting

In September 2017, the Company announced the cancellation of its share listing in New Zealand. This was due to the costs outweighing the benefits, given the small and decreasing number of shareholders on the New Zealand share register and the reduced number of trades being undertaken. The cancellation occurred on 2 November 2017 and the New Zealand listed shares were transferred to the Company's UK share register.

Outlook

Over the six months under review, numerous events have conspired to reintroduce volatility to stock markets, which had seen little for some time. Prospects for our holdings have typically varied rather less than their share prices. This creates opportunities for investment managers with a disciplined valuation framework, such as ours.

Michael MacPhee

Chairman

22 May 2018

INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT

Our Investment Approach

Our aim is to identify and buy companies where we believe their share prices do not capture their long-term earnings potential. The key is to focus on long-term analysis of prospective risk and reward and not to be distracted by short-term reactions and events which are transitory in nature. This is a contrarian approach and means our portfolios will be significantly different from the index.

Review of Performance and Activity

During the six-month period to 31 March 2018, the NAV total return was -4.2% compared to a return of -4.0% from the FTSE All-World Europe ex UK Index, adjusted to sterling. In the previous Annual Report, I flagged that valuations were reasonably full and therefore it was not a great surprise that markets fell during the period. The gradual withdrawal of central bank stimulus is a positive development, bringing to an end the artificial suppression of interest rates and reflecting a more optimistic view on the prospects for the global economy. In a period of transition, bouts of volatility are to be expected, but they have been augmented by increasing trade tensions.

In terms of performance, I believe it is useful to look at the significant contributors and detractors, at both a sector and stock level, and this is detailed below.

Sectors Contribution Oil & Gas +0.9% Health Care -1.6% Financials -1.9%

Stocks Contribution TDC +0.7% Petroleum Geo-Services +0.6% Gemalto +0.5% Bayer -0.7% DIA -0.7% Sanofi -0.7%

The largest positive contribution from an individual sector came from oil and gas where all of our holdings delivered positive returns. Petroleum Geo-Services recovered strongly during the period, benefitting from reductions in industry capacity and increased demand for seismic data.

Both the financials and health care sectors recorded negative contributions. In the financials sector, banks represent our largest exposure at 20.1% of the portfolio and this recent weaker performance should be viewed in the context of the strong performance seen in the year to 30 September 2017. The banks are beneficiaries of a rising interest rate environment and hence were impacted when the rise in bond yields, evident during 2017, stalled in early 2018. Health care was another weak sector with Bayer and Sanofi being the worst performing stocks. Bayer has been affected by the regulatory uncertainty over the Monsanto takeover while Sanofi announced a couple of significant acquisitions to boost its pipeline. We believe that the pharmaceutical companies are moving into a period of growth as new drugs, either developed or acquired, come to market. As this transition unfolds, we expect the resilience of their earnings will be recognised by equity market investors.

During the period, we sold our holding in financial technology company Gemalto, which accepted a takeover bid from Thales, a French industrial conglomerate. We replaced this holding with an investment in the Polish media and telecommunications business, Cyfrowy Polsat. This business has a leading market position in mobile telephones in the rural areas of Poland, where cable is uneconomic. It also operates a successful national television station. We believe this combination should allow the business to generate steady cash flows and lead to increased dividends.

We were active in the telecommunications sector during the period. Danish operator TDC accepted a cash offer from a consortium of pension and infrastructure funds and we received the proceeds in early May 2018. We decided to exit our position in Telecom Italia due to uncertainty over the direction of the business, with a disagreement over strategy between different shareholder groups. The sale of our holding was completed after the period end and we have replaced it with a position in the French telecommunications group, Orange, which has a well-structured fibre network and has recently returned to growth in its domestic mobile market. With a balance sheet which is not stretched and a starting dividend yield of just under 5%, Orange provides a solid investment case.

Shares in Spanish food retailer DIA fell following weak results and some concern over the capital investment plans of competitors. We believe that DIA's franchise model provides an important element of protection while its businesses in Latin America are underappreciated.

We have purchased holdings in Italian financial Mediobanca and Irish-based consumer business Glanbia. Italy is a low growth economy but Mediobanca operates in relatively insulated niches such as wealth management, consumer credit and investment banking. It has good asset quality and a robust capital position which should be strengthened by the ongoing reduction of equity stakes in non-core businesses. Glanbia has completed its transition from an Irish dairy business to a protein nutrition specialist, with the dairy businesses now operated as joint ventures. Glanbia is based in Ireland but its largest market is North America and demand for its whey protein in food and beverage is growing strongly, especially in sports nutrition.

Outlook

The prospects for economic and corporate earnings growth in Europe remain positive, although trade friction between the US and China could act as a brake on growth. The withdrawal of economic stimulus and the distortion created by cheap money should bring a clearer focus on absolute valuations. In this context, the recent return of volatility in equity markets is a good sign for a valuation-conscious investor. We continue to seek out stocks with an appropriate balance of risk and reward.

Craig Armour

Edinburgh Partners Limited

22 May 2018

PORTFOLIO OF INVESTMENTS

as at 31 March 2018

Rank Company Sector Country Valuation

£'000 % of Net

Assets 2018 2017 20181 20171 1 15 Roche* Health Care Switzerland 14,481 3.5 2.9 2 1 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 13,728 3.3 3.7 3 10 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 13,496 3.2 3.0 4 13 Total Oil & Gas France 13,162 3.2 3.0 5 11 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 12,770 3.1 3.0 6 18 ING Financials Netherlands 12,368 3.0 2.8 7 4 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 12,179 2.9 3.4 8 3 Bayer Health Care Germany 12,084 2.9 3.5 9 6 BBVA Financials Spain 12,043 2.9 3.2 10 8 Royal Dutch Shell** Oil & Gas Netherlands 11,988 2.9 3.1 11 14 Nokia Technology Finland 11,379 2.7 2.9 12 5 Sanofi Health Care France 11,293 2.7 3.3 13 19 Leoni Industrials Germany 11,181 2.7 2.7 14 7 Commerzbank Financials Germany 10,950 2.6 3.1 15 34 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 10,896 2.6 2.0 16 29 Petroleum Geo-Services Oil & Gas Norway 10,862 2.6 2.3 17 16 BB Biotech Health Care Switzerland 10,586 2.5 2.9 18 22 Michelin Consumer Goods France 10,370 2.5 2.4 19 33 Ipsos Consumer Services France 10,353 2.5 2.2 20 24 Rocket Internet Financials Germany 10,306 2.5 2.4 21 2 BNP Paribas Financials France 10,258 2.5 3.7 22 25 Ryanair Consumer Services Ireland 10,255 2.5 2.4 23 17 DNB Financials Norway 10,130 2.4 2.9 24 23 E.ON Utilities Germany 10,050 2.4 2.4 25 37 Ontex Consumer Goods Belgium 9,966 2.4 0.7 26 12 Nordea Bank Financials Sweden 9,848 2.4 3.0 27 21 Ubisoft Entertainment Consumer Goods France 9,795 2.4 2.4 28 28 Deutsche Post Industrials Germany 9,678 2.3 2.3 29 27 TDC Telecommunications Denmark 9,662 2.3 2.3 30 35 Siemens Industrials Germany 9,450 2.3 1.8 31 9 Airbus Industrials France 9,267 2.2 3.1 32 - Mediobanca Financials Italy 9,086 2.2 - 33 - Glanbia Consumer Goods Ireland 8,954 2.2 - 34 - Cyfrowy Polsat Consumer Services Poland 8,933 2.1 - 35 32 Danske Bank Financials Denmark 8,836 2.1 2.2 36 30 Adecco Industrials Switzerland 8,756 2.1 2.3 37 - Orange Telecommunications France 8,365 2.0 - 38 31 Outotec Industrials Finland 7,634 1.8 2.3 39 26 DIA Consumer Services Spain 7,229 1.7 2.4 40 20 Telecom Italia Telecommunications Italy 3,722 0.9 2.5 Prior year investments sold during the period 1.5 Total equity investments 416,349 100.0 98.0 Cash and other net current assets 2,112 0.5 2.0 Borrowings (2,019) (0.5) 0.0 Net assets 416,442 100.0 100.0

* The investment is in non-voting preferences shares. ** The investment is in A shares.

1. The figures for 2018 represent the position as at 31 March 2018 and the figures for 2017 represent the position as at 30 September 2017.

DISTRIBUTION OF INVESTMENTS

as at 31 March 2018 (% of net assets)



Sector distribution

% Financials 22.6 Industrials 16.7 Health Care 14.5 Oil & Gas 11.9 Consumer Services 11.4 Consumer Goods 9.5 Telecommunications 8.3 Technology 2.7 Utilities 2.4 Cash and other net current assets 0.5 Borrowings (0.5) 100.0



Geographical distribution

% France 20.0 Germany 17.7 Netherlands 11.8 Switzerland 11.0 Spain 7.7 Italy 6.3 Norway 5.0 Ireland 4.7 Finland 4.5 Denmark 4.4 Belgium 2.4 Sweden 2.4 Poland 2.1 Cash and other net current assets 0.5 Borrowings (0.5) 100.0

OBJECTIVE AND INVESTMENT POLICY

Objective

The objective of the Company is to achieve attractive investment returns over the long term from a diversified portfolio of European securities.

Investment Policy

The Board believes that investment in the diverse markets of the region promises attractive long-term capital and income growth. It further considers that the structure of the Company as a UK listed investment trust, with an independent Board of Directors, is well suited to meeting this aim.

The Company is invested in a diversified portfolio which is expected to consist of approximately 30 to 50 securities. The Company may not invest more than 10% of the value of the portfolio in any one individual stock at the time of investment.

The Board recognises that investment in some European countries can be riskier than in others. Investment risks are diversified through holding a wide range of securities in different countries and industrial sectors. No more than 10% of the value of the portfolio in aggregate may be held in securities in those countries which are not included in the FTSE All-World European indices.

The Board has the authority to hedge the Company's exposure to movements in the rate of exchange of currencies, principally the euro, in which the Company's investments are denominated, against sterling, its reporting currency. However, it is not generally the Board's practice to do this and the portfolio is not currently hedged.

No investments in unquoted stocks can be made without the prior approval of the Board. The level of gearing within the portfolio is agreed by the Board and should not exceed 20% in normal market conditions.

No more than 10% of the total assets of the Company may be invested in other listed investment companies (including investment trusts) except in those that have stated that they will invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies. In this case, the limit is 15%.

The Investment Manager's compliance with the limits set out in the investment policy is monitored by the Board and the AIFM.

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

• The condensed set of Financial Statements has been prepared in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 104: "Interim Financial Reporting" and gives a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and loss of the Company. • This Half-Yearly Report includes a fair review of the information required by: a) 4.2.7R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of Financial Statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and b) 4.2.8R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the Company during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last Annual Report that could do so.

The Half-Yearly Report was approved by the Board of Directors and the above responsibility statement was signed on its behalf by:

Michael MacPhee

Chairman

22 May 2018

DIRECTORS' STATEMENT OF PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The important events that have occurred during the period under review and the key factors influencing the Financial Statements are set out in the Chairman's Statement and the Investment Manager's Report above. The principal factors that could impact the remaining six months of the financial year are also detailed in the Chairman's Statement and Investment Manager's Report.

The Board considers that the following are the principal risks associated with investing in the Company: investment and strategy risk, discount volatility risk, market risk (comprising interest rate risk, currency risk and price risk), liquidity risk, credit risk, gearing risk, regulatory risk, operational risk and other financial risks. These risks, and the way in which they are managed, are described in more detail under the heading "Principal risks and uncertainties" within the Strategic Report in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2017. The Company's principal risks and uncertainties are unchanged since the date of that report.

INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)

for the six months to 31 March 2018

Six months to

31 March 2018 Six months to

31 March 2017 Year to

30 September 2017 Notes Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 (Losses)/gains on investments at fair value



-



(20,838)



(20,838)



-



61,729



61,729



-



92,580



92,580 Foreign exchange (losses)/gains



(42)



71



29



(11)



(266)



(277)



35



(307)



(272) Income 2 4,664 - 4,664 4,289 - 4,289 12,591 - 12,591 Management fee

(357)

(714)

(1,071)

(904)

-

(904)

(1,958)

-

(1,958) Other expenses (252) - (252) (231) - (231) (430) - (430)

Net return before finance costs and taxation





4,013





(21,481)





(17,468)





3,143





61,463





64,606





10,238





92,273





102,461 Finance costs (8) (5) (13) (38) - (38) (50) - (50) Net return on ordinary activities before taxation





4,005





(21,486)





(17,481)





3,105





61,463





64,568





10,188





92,273





102,461 Tax on ordinary activities

3

(461)

-

(461)

639

-

639

665

-

665 Net return after taxation

3,544

(21,486)

(17,942)

3,744

61,463

65,207

10,853

92,273

103,126 pence pence pence pence pence pence pence pence pence Return per ordinary share*

8.4

(51.1)

(42.7)

8.9

146.3

155.2

25.8

219.7

245.5

All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

The total column of the statement is the Profit and Loss Account of the Company. The revenue and capital columns are prepared in accordance with guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC").

There were no items of other comprehensive income in the period and therefore the return for the period is also the total comprehensive income for the period.

* The return per ordinary share for the six months to 31 March 2018 is based on the net revenue return after taxation of £3,544,000 (six months to 31 March 2017: £3,744,000; year to 30 September 2017: £10,853,000) and the net capital loss after taxation of £21,486,000 (six months to 31 March 2017: net capital return of £61,463,000; year to 30 September 2017: net capital return of £92,273,000) and on 42,006,189 (six months to 31 March 2017: 42,015,349; year to 30 September 2017: 42,011,049) ordinary shares, being the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period.

BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED)

as at 31 March 2018





Notes 31 March

2018

£'000 31 March

2017

£'000 30 September

2017

£'000 Fixed asset investments: Investments at fair value through profit or loss

416,349

412,719

431,537 Current assets: Debtors 2,422 4,462 1,720 Cash at bank and short-term deposits 62 62 10,129 2,484 4,524 11,849 Current liabilities: Creditors 372 314 3,186 Bank overdraft 4 2,019 10,657 - 2,391 10,971 3,186 Net current assets/(liabilities) 93 (6,447) 8,663 Net assets 416,442 406,272 440,200 Capital and reserves: Called-up share capital 5 10,497 10,502 10,501 Share premium account 123,749 123,749 123,749 Capital redemption reserve 8,314 8,309 8,310 Capital reserve 266,127 256,948 287,758 Revenue reserve 7,755 6,764 9,882 Total shareholders' funds 416,442 406,272 440,200 pence pence pence Net asset value per ordinary share 6 991.8 967.2 1047.9

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

for the six months to 31 March 2018







Notes Called-up

share

capital

£'000 Share

premium

account

£'000 Capital

redemption

reserve

£'000

Capital

reserve

£'000

Revenue

reserve

£'000



Total

£'000 Six months to 31 March 2018 At 1 October 2017 10,501 123,749 8,310 287,758 9,882 440,200 Net return after taxation - - - (21,486) 3,544 (17,942) Dividends paid 7 - - - - (5,671) (5,671) Shares purchased for cancellation

5

(4)

-

4

(145)

-

(145)

At 31 March 2018

10,497

123,749

8,314

266,127

7,755

416,442 Six months to 31 March 2017 At 1 October 2016 10,513 123,749 8,298 195,838 12,261 350,659 Net return after taxation - - - 61,463 3,744 65,207 Dividends paid 7 - - - - (9,241) (9,241) Shares purchased for cancellation

5

(12)

-

12

(353)

-

(353) At 31 March 2017 10,501 123,749 8,310 256,948 6,764 406,272 Year ended 30 September 2017 At 1 October 2016 10,513 123,749 8,298 195,838 12,261 350,659 Net return after taxation - - - 92,273 10,853 103,126 Dividends paid 7 - - - - (13,232) (13,232) Shares purchased for cancellation

5

(12)

-

12

(353)

-

(353) At 30 September 2017 10,501 123,749 8,310 287,758 9,882 440,200

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

at 31 March 2018

1. Financial Information

The financial information for the six months to 31 March 2018 and for the six months to 31 March 2017 has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's Auditor pursuant to the Auditing Practices Board guidance on such reviews. The financial information contained in this report does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006.

The latest published audited Financial Statements which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies are the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2017; the report of the independent Auditor thereon was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498 of the Companies Act 2006. The information for the year ended 30 September 2017 is an extract from that Annual Report and Financial Statements.

Basis of accounting

The Company applies Financial Reporting Standard ("FRS") 102: "The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland" and the Statement of Recommended Practice as issued by the AIC. The Company has prepared the Financial Statements for the six months to 31 March 2018 in accordance with FRS 104: "Interim Financial Reporting". As permitted by FRS 102, the Company has elected to remove the Cash Flow Statement from the Half-Yearly Report.

The accounting policies are set out in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2017 and remain unchanged, with the exception of the Company's policy on expenses and finance costs. From 1 October 2017, two-thirds of management fees and finance costs relating to borrowings are charged to capital, with one-third of these costs charged to revenue, as detailed in the Income Statement and the Chairman's Statement above. Prior to that date, management fees and finance costs relating to borrowings were all charged to revenue.

Investments

The valuation techniques used by the Company remain unchanged from those disclosed in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2017.

All of the Company's financial instruments are considered to be Level 1, being valued at quoted prices in active markets. Further details can be found in note 10 of the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2017.

Segmental reporting

The Directors are of the opinion that the Company is engaged in a single segment of business, being investment business. The Company primarily invests in listed companies.

Status of the Company

It is the intention of the Directors to conduct the affairs of the Company so that it continues to satisfy the conditions for approval as an investment trust company as set out in Sections 1158 and 1159 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010.

Going concern

The Company's business activities, together with factors likely to affect its future development, performance and financial performance, are set out in the Chairman's Statement, the Investment Manager's Report and the Directors' Responsibility Statement above. The Company's principal risks are listed above. Its assets consist principally of a diversified portfolio of listed European equity shares, which in most circumstances are realisable within a short period of time and exceed its current liabilities by a significant amount. The Directors have concluded that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future, being a period of at least 12 months from the date this Half-Yearly Report is approved. For this reason, they have adopted the going concern basis in preparing the Financial Statements.

2. Income

Six months to

31 March

2018

£'000 Six months to

31 March

2017

£'000 Year to

30 September

2017

£'000 Income from investments: Overseas dividends 4,664 4,010 12,224 Interest on withholding tax reclaim - 279 367 Total income 4,664 4,289 12,591

3. Taxation

Six months to

31 March

2018

£'000 Six months to

31 March

2017

£'000 Year to

30 September

2017

£'000 UK corporation tax - - - Overseas withholding tax 461 416 933 Overseas withholding tax reclaimed - (1,055) (1,598) Net taxation charged/(reclaimed) 461 (639) (665)

4. Borrowings

31 March

2018

£'000 31 March

2017

£'000 30 September

2017

£'000 Bank overdraft 2,019 10,657 -

In February 2016, the Company entered into a €30,000,000 overdraft credit facility agreement with The Northern Trust Company for the purpose of pursuing its investment objective. As at 31 March 2018, €2,299,000, equivalent to £2,019,000 (31 March 2017: €12,459,000, equivalent to £10,657,000; 30 September 2017: €nil) had been drawn down under the facility. The facility is uncommitted.

5. Share capital

Allotted, called-up and fully paid Number of shares £'000 Equity share capital Ordinary shares of 25p each Balance at 30 September 2017 42,006,769 10,501 Shares issued - - Shares cancelled (16,500) (4) Balance at 31 March 2018 41,990,269 10,497

During the six months to 31 March 2018, 16,500 ordinary shares were purchased and cancelled at a total cost of £145,000 (six months to 31 March 2017: 46,781 ordinary shares were purchased and cancelled at a total cost of £353,000; year to 30 September 2017: 46,781 ordinary shares were purchased and cancelled at a total cost of £353,000).

6. Net asset value per ordinary share

31 March

2018 31 March

2017 30 September

2017 Net assets attributable at the period end £416,442,000 £406,272,000 £440,200,000 Number of ordinary shares in issue at the period end

41,990,269

42,006,769

42,006,769 Net asset value per ordinary share 991.8p 967.2p 1047.9p

7. Dividends





Payment

date Six months to

31 March

2018

£'000 Six months to

31 March

2017

£'000 Year to

30 September

2017

£'000 Final dividend for the year ended

30 September 2017 of 13.5p 31 January 2018

5,671

-

- Interim dividend for the year ended 30 September 2017 of 8.0p 31 July

2017

-

-

3,361 Interim special dividend for the year ended 30 September 2017 of 1.5p 31 July

2017

-

-

630 Final dividend for the year ended 30 September 2016 of 16.0p 31 January 2017

-

6,721

6,721 Special dividend for the year ended 30 September 2016 of 6.0p 31 January 2017

-

2,520

2,520 5,671 9,241 13,232

8. Exchange rates

Detailed below are the exchange rates against sterling used in the preparation of the Financial Statements.

31 March

2018 31 March

2017 30 September

2017 Euro 1.1392 1.1691 1.1349 Swiss franc 1.3381 1.2516 1.2981 Swedish krona 11.7064 11.1644 10.9510 Norwegian krone 11.0057 10.7400 10.6800 Danish krone 8.4915 8.6941 8.4454 NZ dollar 1.9400 1.7888 1.8560

9. Related party transactions

There were no related party transactions during the period.

10. Post balance sheet events

Subsequent to the period end and up to 22 May 2018, the date of signing this report, the Company bought back 111,000 ordinary shares for cancellation at a total cost of £1,004,000.

