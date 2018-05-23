Clear Leisure Plc - Placing

23 May 2018

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")

Placing to raise £600,000

The board of Clear Leisure (AIM: CLP) is pleased to announce that it has today raised £600,000 (before expenses) through the placing of 63,157,890 new ordinary shares ("Placing Shares") at a price of 0.95p per share (the "Placing"). The Placing, which was over-subscribed, is with certain existing and new investors.

The funds raised will be used for working capital purposes, costs in respect of the Company's various legal actions which the Company has inititated to seek beneficial financial settlement, and to continue the development of the Company's cryptocurrency strategy, including the proposed further investment in its bitcoin data mining operation and the assessment of a proposed Initial Coin Offering ("ICO") as announced on 2 May 2018.

Application has been made for the Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM with admission expected to occur on 29 May 2018. The Placing Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of nominal value 0.25p each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares").

Following admission, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 496,961,082 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

-ends-

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information please contact:

Clear Leisure Plc +39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0)20 3407 0470

Jeff Keating / John Mackay

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of management is to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company's existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes. The Company has recently launched a joint venture initiative in the cryptocurrency mining sector. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk