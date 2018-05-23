DealCloud announces global expansion, opening of EMEA Headquarters

LONDON, May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DealCloud (http://www.dealcloud.com/), a technology leader for deal & relationship management (https://www.dealcloud.com/platform) in the private capital markets (https://www.dealcloud.com/markets), announces the opening of its EMEA headquarters in Holborn, London, United Kingdom.

With the opening of the regional headquarters in London, DealCloud operates out of 4 offices globally. Supporting a rapidly growing client base (https://dealcloud.blog/category/client-announcement/) in the region, DealCloud now provides implementation services, client support, and account management (https://www.dealcloud.com/services) through a dedicated team based out of the London office.

"We work closely with every client to tailor our exceptional technology and capabilities to their specific process," says DealCloud Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer Ben Harrison (https://www.linkedin.com/in/harrisonben/). "We are committed to delivering the best possible results for our clients, and we believe growing our team in London is the best way to do this."

"Supporting dozens of clients in EMEA today, and adding new clients every week, we are excited about the impact our office expansion will have with our clients," adds Connor Chapman (https://www.linkedin.com/in/connorchapman/), Manager of EMEA Operations. "The local presence and in-time-zone support will enable us to continue to exceed the expectations of our clients."

About DealCloud

DealCloud (http://www.dealcloud.com/) is a pioneer in M&A Software. The Company was formed in 2010 by a team of former deal professionals with deep knowledge of the private capital markets. DealCloud is now a global leader in providing deal management, workflow, and technology solutions to all participants in the private capital markets, including private equity and growth capital firms, sell-side banks, publicly traded companies, and debt capital investors. DealCloud is well known for its customer service, takes great pride in the delivery of its configurable SaaS platform, and values the strength of its relationships with clients. The DealCloud team understands the pace of deal execution and is committed to working at the same cadence as its clients to deliver fast and accurate outcomes.

For more information, please visit: www.dealcloud.com (http://www.dealcloud.com/).

