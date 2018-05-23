

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open lower on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he's 'not really' pleased with China's trade talks so far and that there was a 'substantial chance' his June summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un 'may not work out.'



Asian stocks fell broadly as investors eyed risks from North Korea to Turkey.



Safe-haven assets such as gold and the yen advanced while the Turkish lira hit fresh record low following comments from rating agency Fitch that discretionary policymaking and policy predictability will come under pressure after June's elections.



Treasuries edged up ahead of minutes from the 1-2 May FOMC statement to be unveiled later in the day, while oil headed lower on expectations that OPEC may raise supplies as early as June.



Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.7 percent, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.3 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite eased 0.2 percent.



European markets closed firmly in positive territory on Tuesday as Italian tensions eased and investors digested comments from the Bank of England. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.3 percent.



The German DAX climbed 0.7 percent and the U.K,'s FTSE 100 gained 0.2 percent while France's CAC 40 index finished marginally higher.



