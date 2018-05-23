

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's unemployment rate increased in the first quarter, the statistical office Insee said Wednesday.



The ILO jobless rate in metropolitan France and the overseas departments rose to 9.2 percent from revised 9 percent in the fourth quarter.



In metropolitan France, the unemployment rate came in at 8.9 percent versus 8.6 percent in the previous quarter. The number of unemployed increased by 83,000 in early 2018 to 2.6 million.



The employment rate of the population aged 15-64 years remained at 65.7 percent in the first quarter, as in fourth quarter and at its highest level since the early 1980s.



