

SANDAL PLC



('Sandal' or the 'Company')



LAUNCH OF NEW RANGE OF LIGHT SWITCHES



23 MAY 2018



Sandal plc, the designer, developer and manufacturer of electronic products, is pleased to announce that Energenie MiHome is launching a new range of light switches comprising a dimmer and 2-gang light switch and slave, which together with its wall power sockets, thermostat and radiator valves makes Energenie MiHome the only system that currently covers the complete Smart Home IoT lighting, power and heating requirements of homes and small businesses in the UK.



Sandal Plc CEO, Alan Tadd commented: 'As a leading player in the Smart Home IoT market, this is a very important milestone for the Energenie MiHome business. In 2018/19, we are targeting entry into the electrical wholesale and plumbing merchant markets as the sector, through its combination with Amazon Echo and Google Home, starts to move from a 'plug and play' market to an 'installed for me' market. We are committed to our 'works with' programme for Amazon Echo and Google Home in the UK and other territories as these systems expand their global footprint. We anticipate an increased growth in the number of installed systems through consumers and the developing social care and housing markets as we now cover the complete installation markets'.



In addition, the Company is delighted to have been nominated as NEX Company of the Year for the second year running at the Small Cap Awards 2018.



Sandal's CEO, Alan Tadd also featured in a recent interview conducted by Core TV London which can be seen at https://youtu.be/m67uDyt3QBI



Ends



Enquiries:



Sandal Plc 01279 422022



Alan Tadd, CEO



Oliver Tadd, Director



www.sandal-plc.co.uk



Cairn Financial Advisers LLP



David Coffman/Jo Turner 020 7213 0880



MB Communications



Maxine Barnes 07860 489571



Notes to editors:



Sandal plc commenced business in 1996 and joined NEX in March 2015. The Company designs, develops and manufactures consumer electronics products. Its business is divided into two distinct product groups, PowerConnections, a long established wholesaler and reseller of a successful and patented range of converter plugs and power cables, and Energenie, which sells a newer product range that includes energy saving products, portable charging devices and the new Energenie MiHome range of products aimed at the 'Home Automation' and 'Internet of Things' marketplace.



The range of Energenie MiHome home automation products makes the remote operation of everyday household appliances and energy monitoring more accessible through integration with smartphone and tablet connectivity. The Energenie MiHome range is also integrated with the major players in the home automation market including Google Nest and Amazon Echo. Energenie MiHome products are available through a number of mainstream retailers including Amazon, Argos and Sainsbury's. In addition Energenie also offers Eco and electrical, travel and energy saving products for homes and offices, reducing energy usage and the Home Automation sector. It has store listings for its current products with several large retailers including Homebase, Amazon, Screwfix, Toolstation and ASDA.



PowerConnections is a supplier to customers, in the UK and abroad, of single- phase electrical connection products. The products are manufactured in three partner factories in the Far East and have distributors worldwide for its range of patented converter plugs. The Company's product portfolio consists of International Power Leads, Rewireable Plugs, Converters and Connectors. These products are stocked in the Far East, Australia and UK.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Sandal plc via GlobeNewswire



BVV2324R4



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX