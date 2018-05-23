IRIS Software Group Acquires Taxfiler

LONDON, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The UK's leading business-critical software provider, IRIS Software Group, is today announcing it has acquired Taxfiler, the cloud tax and accounts provider for small accountancy practices.

Founded in 2012, Taxfiler has rapidly established itself as a cloud-based monthly subscription service for agents and accountants to submit statutory accounts and tax returns for companies, partnerships, individuals and trusts.

Taxfiler complements the IRIS portfolio which includes Keytime, PTP and IRIS, to offer a specific solution for the needs of every size of business, from agents and small accountancy practices through to national and international practices.

Sion Lewis, CEO of IRIS Accountancy Solutions, says, "Taxfiler is well-established with tax agents and small accountancy practices, and provides an exciting opportunity for us to offer a new generation of professionals tax and accounts compliance in the cloud using a product specific to their needs. We recognise the requirements and challenges of small practices are different to those of larger ones and look forward to simplifying the lives of more accountants to help them become more effective and productive."

IRIS will integrate Taxfiler with KashFlow and OpenSpace to provide small practices and tax agents with a friction free, digital record compliance solution. Regardless of size, IRIS customers can access the best in class products to meet their evolving requirements as the industry embraces Making Tax Digital.

Taxfiler founder James Reeves, says, "IRIS' credentials are without doubt, the best in the industry. Taxfiler is delighted to join the team and with the plans to accelerate product development and focus on best in class customer experience, we look forward to continuing to build the new generation of cloud-based compliance software for small practices."

About IRIS Accountancy Solutions

With over 21,000 customers, IRIS Accountancy Solutions exists to simplify the lives of accountants by making them more efficient and productive. Approximately, 44 per cent of all online submissions to HMRC and Companies House are made using IRIS software - the most efficient suite of integrated compliance, productivity and collaboration solutions for accountants to grow and evolve their practice.

IRIS Accountancy Solutions is a division of IRIS Software Group, the largest privately-owned software supplier in the UK and one of the most trusted business-critical software and services providers in the UK today. Though its solutions, the group serves more than 80,000 SMEs, corporates, and payroll bureau customers across a wide range of UK industry sectors. IRIS Software Group offers the greatest range of specialist accountancy, financial management, human resource management and payroll solutions - delivered as a choice of integrated on-premise and cloud-based applications. These are managed under the leading IRIS, PTP, KashFlow, Keytime, Cascade, PS Financials, Results Squared, ParentMail, Earnie and Taxfiler product brands.

For more details visit iris.co.uk. Follow us on Twitter @irisaccountants, @keytime, @taxfilerLtd, @irispayroll, @kashflow, @CascadeHRMS, @PSFinancials, @ParentMail