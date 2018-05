LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marks & Spencer Group Plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) reported profit before tax of 66.8 million pounds for 52 weeks ended 31 March 2018 compared to 176.4 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 1.6 pence compared to 7.2 pence. Profit before tax & adjusting items declined 5.4% to 580.9 million pounds. Earnings per share before adjusting items was 27.8 pence compared to 30.2 pence. Profit before tax & adjusting items was down 5.4% impacted by the decrease in Food gross margin.



Fiscal year Group revenue improved 0.7% to 10.70 billion pounds. Food revenue was up 3.9% driven by new stores.



The Group announced a final dividend of 11.9 pence (full year dividend 18.7 pence, level year-on-year). This will be paid on 13 July 2018 to shareholders on the register of members as at close of business on 1 June 2018.



