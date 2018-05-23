"Museum & Culture in Shanghai Style" Shanghai Creative Design Contest 2018 Launched

SHANGHAI, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shanghai Museum, Culture Administration of Changning District and UBM China launched the "Museum & Culture in Shanghai Style" Shanghai Creative Design Contest 2018 at the Liu Haisu Art Museum on May 17, 2018.

The contest aims to explore the "Copyright + Design" concept wherein the collections and exhibits of cultural institutions will be incorporated to "merchandise" and "products". With the participation of exhibition companies like UBM and e-commerce companies like Alibaba, to increase awareness to more consumers and businesses through copyright, advertising and promotion and wide distribution.

This contest is made in conjunction with Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture, Radio, Film & TV, Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Cultural Relics and Shanghai Copyright Administration, divisions of Ministry of Culture including Shanghai History Museum, Memorial of the Site of the First National Congress of the CPC, China Maritime Museum, Liu Haisu Art Museum among others.

Combining the theme of the International Museum Day 2018 "Hyper connected museums: New approaches, new publics" and this creative design contest of "Creation-oriented Life", this will promote the integration of cultural objects, culture and contemporary life through design.

The contest will be divided into three main categories "Children's Wear Design" "Baby Products" and "Culture and Tourism Products". More than 150 art and design colleges and global professional design teams, some of them will join the contest and judging will be done by experts and members of the organizing committees. Short-listed awardees will get the chance to gain exposure and growth opportunities through Licensing Expo China and Shanghai Youth Fair with over 1,000 companies participating. This will improve the integration and development of the industry by extending the creative R&D, market promotion and sales channels of cultural antiques.

A press conference was held on 17 May 2018 at the Liu Haisu Art Museum with UBM China. Key government officials and heads of China's museum, cultural institutions and design institutes had attended.

The Culture Administration of Changning District and with ICV Fund Intellectual Property Service Platform (Shanghai Copyright Demonstration Base) will fully support and give guidance for the contest. They will provide registration, protection, confirmation, safeguarding and other related supporting services for digital copyright. This will help fully explore and enhance the core values of copyright, at the same time, explore the basics and find new innovative models for the copyright confirmation, design transformation and market authorization of the traditional Chinese cultural heritage, eliminating pain points, difficulties and institutional and systematic bottlenecks in copyrights. Since 2016, Changning District has been active in the copyright-related undertaking. Under the guidance of Shanghai Copyright Administration, the district has already established an industrial model of new media, new entertainment and new class and a batch of copyright demonstration units and cultural creation parks.

