Hoylu AB: Hoylu CEO increases ownership

Malmo, Sweden, May 23, 2018 - Hoylu CEO, Stein Revelsby has purchased 200,000 shares (approximately 1.3%) in Hoylu at an average price of SEK 4.31 per share. His total holding per May 23 is 518,975 shares and 625,900 options.For more information, please contact:Stein Revelsby, CEO Hoylu + 1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.comKarl Wiersholm, CFO Hoylu + 1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.comHoylu delivers innovative solutions to allow global collaborative teams plan, create and share information that will enrichen the user experience in the virtual office. The Hoylu Suite delivers a comprehensive set of personalized digital workspaces to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Education, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Graphic Design and many more.For more information visit:Www.hoylu.com or Www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu: Hoylu: Nasdaq First North Stockholm: Mangold Brokerage AB + 46 (0) 8 50 301 550The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (8:30) CEST on May 23, 2018.