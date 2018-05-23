

BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L), a UK water and waste water company, reported Wednesday that its fiscal year 2018 profit before tax declined 1.5% to 528.4 million pounds from 536.7 million pounds last year.



Basic earnings per share from continuing operations were 102.2 pence, down 25.3% from 136.8 pence a year ago.



Group underlying profit before tax was 541 million pounds, compared to 520.1 million pounds last year. Underlying basic earnings per share were 121.0 pence, compared to 115.7 pence last year.



Group turnover from continuing operations was 1.69 billion pounds, up 3.4 percent from 1.64 billion pounds a year ago. Regulated Water and Waste Water revenue increased 3%, mainly due to the RPI-linked tariff increases and a full year of Dee Valley Water, and Business Services' external turnover grew 9.2%.



Further, the Board has proposed a final ordinary dividend of 51.92 pence per share for 2018, higher than 48.90 pence per share last year. This gives a total ordinary dividend for the year of 86.55 pence, up from 81.50 pence last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX