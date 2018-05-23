

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's jobless rate decreased in April after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed Wednesday.



The jobless rate dropped to 8.6 percent in April from 8.8 percent in March.



In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 10.2 percent.



The number of unemployed people fell to 233,000 in April from 240,000 in March. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 279,000.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, declined to 23.6 percent in April from 24.1 percent in the previous month.



At the same time, the employment rate came in at 60.4 percent in April versus 60.1 percent in March.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained stable at 8.0 percent in April.



