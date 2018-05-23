

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britvic plc (BVIC.L) reported profit before tax of 41.8 million pounds for the 28 weeks ended 15 April 2018 compared to 50.1 million pounds, previous year. Profit after tax decreased 13.7% to 33.3 million pounds, including 21.6 million pounds of planned business capability programme costs. Earnings per share was 12.6 pence compared to 14.6 pence. Adjusted profit after tax increased 12.2% to 49.8 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 21.2 pence compared to 18.8 pence.



First-half revenue increased 4.5% to 733.2 million pounds with organic revenue up 2.8%. The Group sold over 1.2 billion litres of soft drinks, an increase of 3.6% on the previous year.



The Board recommended an interim dividend of 7.9 pence per share, an increase of 9.7% on the dividend declared last year. The interim dividend for 2018 will be paid on 13 July 2018 to shareholders on record as at 1 June 2018.



