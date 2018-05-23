

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British dairy company Dairy Crest Group plc (DCG.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2018 profit before tax surged 345 percent to 179.2 million pounds from 40.3 million pounds a year ago.



Basic earnings per share grew to 106.6 pence from 23.7 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was 62.3 million pounds, compared to 60.6 million pounds last year. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 36.7 pence, compared to 35.6 pence a year ago.



EBITDA increased 8% to 90.2 million pounds.



Revenue grew 10 percent to 456.8 million pounds from prior year's 416.6 million pounds.



Cathedral City revenue grew 6%, and spreads brands revenue increased 10%.



Further, the Board proposed final dividend of 16.3 pence per share, in line with the previous year. The total dividend for the year is 22.6 pence per share, a 0.4% increase from 22.5 pence per share last year..



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX