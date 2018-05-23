

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vedanta Resources plc. (VED.L) reported that profit before tax for fiscal year ended 31 March 2018 rose to $2.48 billion from $1.38 billion last year.



Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for the year was $235.6 million compared to a loss of $22.7 million in the prior year. Earnings per share for the period were 82.8 US cents, compared to a loss of 8.2 US cents in the prior year.



Underlying profit was 58.3 US cents per share compared to 16.1 US cents per share in the previous year.



The attributable profit before special items for the year was $163 million, up from $35 million in the prior year. This was mainly driven by higher EBITDA, but partially offset by higher expenses from net interest and depreciation.



EBITDA? for increased to $4.051 billion, up 27% year-over-year. This was primarily driven by firmer commodity prices supported by record volumes at Zinc India and Aluminium, partially offset by input commodity inflation, adverse foreign exchange movement impact and lower volumes at Iron Ore and integrated volumes at KCM.



Revenue for fiscal year increased by 33% to US$15.36 billion from last year's US$11.52 billion, mainly driven by firmer commodity prices and record volumes at Zinc India, Copper India and Aluminium, but was partially offset by a lower volume at Iron Ore Goa.



the company said, 'With various growth opportunities in the pipeline, our performance in FY2019 will be even stronger, with a further improvement in volumes and reduced costs. Our focus on efficiency, cost control and operational excellence will yield results during the year as we build a strong foundation for our next phase of growth. We will also continue to set the bar higher for ourselves in critical areas such as safety, and in corporate governance.'



Vedanta Resources announced a final dividend of US 41 cents per Ordinary Share on 23 May 2018 in respect of the twelve months ended 31 March 2018. The dividend will be paid out in US dollars on 22 August 2018 to those shareholders on the Register of Members on 20 July 2018.



Shareholders may elect to receive the final dividend in UK pounds sterling if they wish. The Board has determined that the exchange rate to be applied to convert the dividend into UK pounds will be £0.7431 per US dollar, equating to a dividend of 30.47 pence per Ordinary Share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX