Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced updates to its presentation remote category, with software updates for the Logitech Spotlight Presentation Remote and the new Logitech R500 Laser Presentation Remote, a simple, reliable and hassle-free remote for better presentations everywhere. The Spotlight Presentation Remote set the new standard in presentation control when it launched last year, enabling you to highlight and magnify on-screen content in an engaging and powerful way so you can better underscore your point. With the Spotlight software updates and the release of the R500 Laser Presentation Remote, Logitech furthers its vision of helping people become better and more confident presenters by empowering them with tools which make them look more professional in front of their audience.

"We continue to innovate on Spotlight, and the presentation category as a whole, to ensure every type of presenter can give more impactful presentations," said Anatoliy Polyanker, global portfolio brand director at Logitech. "Our Spotlight remote is the ultimate tool for confident and fearless presenting and this latest update adds important personalization features that our community has requested."

The premium Spotlight remote is unique because the digital pointer can be used on TV/LED-screens, online web meetings and multi-screen setups, plus it also works with traditional projector screens. It pairs with the Logitech Presentation App, and the latest update to this software enriches the experience for presenters in the following ways:

Highlight freeze : Move the on-screen highlight smoothly to the place you want, and simply leave it there while you speak.

: Move the on-screen highlight smoothly to the place you want, and simply leave it there while you speak. More customization with timers: Set the timer according to your presentation needs. Receive vibration alerts at short time intervals or, if you are giving a lecture, you can set a vibration notification at a specific time on the clock.

The new Logitech R500 Laser Presentation Remote is ideal for physical type presentations with a projector screen, flip charts or 3D models. It lets you present effortlessly from up to 65 feet away, whether you're in a small or large meeting room and includes an easy-to-use red laser pointer. The R500 connects to your computer via USB receiver or BluetoothLow Energy technology and is compatible with Windows, Mac OS, iOS and Android. It also has a contoured shape to fit snugly into the palm of your hand, a soft rubber surface and textured buttons that provide a comfortable and secure grip for all hand sizes.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech Presentation App update for Spotlight is available starting today as a free download from this link.

The R500 is expected to be available in June 2018 at Logitech.com and select retail stores for a suggested retail price of $59.99. For more information on all of our presentation devices, please visit Logitech.com, our blog or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Brands of Logitech include Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, Logitech G and ASTRO Gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the US and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

