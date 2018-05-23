Continuing to be in display technology forefront, Visionox has made a splendid demonstration at the SID 2018-Display Week

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2018 / An OLED display industry leader in China, Visionox brings its technology-oriented flexible AMOLED display products at the SID 2018-Display Week, from May 22th to 24th, held in Los Angeles, US.





At the SID 2018-Display Week, in line with the flexible display technology trend and the end-user's needs on new and intelligent products, Visionox, for the first time, announced "Flexible and foldable AMOLED display", "All-in-One" product and "Flexible AMOLED solution for automotive interior display". The All-in-one foldable AMOLED display has a display size of 7.2" when unfolded, is able to achieve a 1.6mm folding radius when folded, a technology record by far. On the other hand, this new "Flexible AMOLED display for automotive application concept" is proved to meet both image and video display quality when being bended, and to provide a better user-experience with the integration of a novel touch-display interactive technology.

At the exhibit, Visionox also set up a special zone, "Collaboration and Innovation", showcasing the cutting-edge display-related products, and or functional components, through the technology collaboration and innovation. These demo samples include Touch and Display Driver IC (TDDI), Thermally-Activated Sensitized Fluorescence (TASF), Transparent display, Ultra-thin display, Under-Display Fingerprint sensor. In addition, Visionox demonstrates flexible AMOLED display application concept, such as, Smart cup, Smart speaker, e-Book for a better human-machine interaction, in the era of "Ubiquitous Screen".

SOURCE: Visionox