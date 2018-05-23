

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound slipped against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Wednesday.



The pound fell to a 5-month low of 1.3386 against the dollar, more than 2-month low of 1.3281 against the franc and near a 2-week low of 147.78 against the yen, from yesterday's closing values of 1.3428, 1.3334 and 148.90, respectively.



The pound that closed Tuesday's trading at 0.8767 against the euro declined to 0.8781.



The next possible support for the pound is seen around 1.33 against the dollar, 1.30 against the franc, 0.89 against the euro and 145.00 against the yen.



