

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings plc. (IGG.L) said that it has continued to perform well in the final quarter of fiscal year 2018. Net trading revenue for the full year is expected to be around 565 million pounds, compared to 491 million pounds reported in 2017.



The Group's operating expenses for fiscal year 2018, excluding variable remuneration, are expected to be around 254 million pounds, in line with previous guidance. The Group's charge for variable remuneration is expected to be around 36 million pounds compared to 24 million pounds in the prior year.



The Group expects the product intervention measures announced by ESMA on 27 March 2018 to come into effect in the first half of fiscal year 2019.



IG Group said that it appointed Bridget Messer and Jon Noble as Executive Directors with effect from 1st June 2018.



Bridget was appointed to her current role as Chief Commercial Officer in September 2015 and is responsible for the Group's strategy for attracting prospects to IG, and managing and developing IG's client relationships.



Jon was appointed Chief Information Officer in 2012 and as such has been responsible for setting and delivering the Group's IT strategy and for the stability and security of IG's technology.



