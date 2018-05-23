

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) reported profit before tax of 391.1 million pounds for the year ended 31 March 2018 compared to 362.1 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was was 66.5 pence compared to 61.7 pence. Underlying pretax profit improved 3.6% to 512.5 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 82.9 pence compared to 80.0 pence.



Fiscal year revenue improved 2.5% to 4.66 billion pounds. Underlying revenue improved 2.8% for the period.



The Directors have proposed a final dividend of 22.65 pence per 60p ordinary share and it will be paid on 10 August 2018 to shareholders registered on 29 June 2018. The full year declared dividend per share is 29.5 pence per 60p ordinary share.



