London stocks were set for a weaker open on Wednesday after the top-flight index closed at another record high the day before, with all eyes on the latest inflation readings for the UK. The FTSE 100 was called to open 19 points lower at 7,858, taking its cue from losses in the US after President Trump said on Tuesday that he was not happy with the progress being made on trade talks with China. He also said that there is a "very substantial chance" a historic summit with North Korea's Kim Jong-Un ...

