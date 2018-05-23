Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Senvion S.A. (IRSH) Senvion S.A.: Changes to Management 23-May-2018 / 08:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Senvion S.A.: Changes to Management* Luxembourg, May 23, 2018: Today, Dr. Jürgen M. Geißinger resigned from his offices as Chief Executive Officer and director of Senvion S.A. with immediate effect with the supervisory board's agreement. As of now, the office as Chief Executive Officer will for an interim period be held by Mr. Kumar Manav Sharma, the current Chief Financial Officer of Senvion S.A. In addition, the supervisory board of Senvion S.A. has appointed Mr. David Jon Hardy, so far Chief Sales Officer of Senvion group, as additional member of the management board of Senvion S.A. and Executive Director. *Senvion Investor Relations contact (Notifiying Person):* Anja Siehler Senior Manager - Capital Markets phone: +352 26 00 - 5285 email: anja.siehler@senvion.com Contact: Anja Siehler Tel: +352 26 00 5285 Mobil: +4915221817093 E-mail: anja.siehler@senvion.com ISIN: LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 549300WUKZSK5CX6SM09 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 5573 EQS News ID: 688619 End of Announcement EQS News Service

