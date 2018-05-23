

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Wealth management group St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) Wednesday announced that Iain Cornish, currently the Senior Independent Director, will become Chair and Roger Yates will be appointed as the Senior Independent Director.



The company noted that Sarah Bates has decided to retire as Chair and as a director of the Company.



The changes are as as part of its planned succession arrangements and in advance of its AGM being held today.



The company also said it is in the advanced stages of a process to appoint a new independent non-executive director to the Board.



The appointments will become effective once appropriate regulatory approvals have been received, including that for the appointment of the successor to Iain Cornish as Chair of the Board Risk Committee. It is expected that this will be on the later of 5th July 2018 or when such approvals are confirmed.



Bates joined the Board in 2004 and became Chair in 2014. She has successfully navigated the Board through a changing environment during which the Company has experienced strong growth.



The company noted that the decision to retire was taken after overseeing the successful transition of Andrew Croft to Chief Executive Officer from David Bellamy in January 2018.



