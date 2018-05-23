

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Great Portland Estates Plc. (GPOR.L) reported that its profit for the year to 31 March 2018 was 70.3 million pounds or 18.2 pence per share compared to loss of 139.4 million pounds or 40.8 pence per share in the prior year.



EPRA earnings per share grew to 20.4 pence from 17.3 pence last year.



Profit before tax was 76.7 million pounds compared to a loss of 140.2 million pounds last year.



Total revenue surged to 386.5 million pounds from 121.9 million pounds in the prior year.



Great Portland Estates confirmed that Jonathan Short will retire from the Board at the 2018 AGM, on 5 July 2018.



GPE also said that, having served over nine years on the Board, subject to his re-election by shareholders at the 2018 AGM, Martin Scicluna has informed the Board of his intention to retire at or before the 2019 AGM. A search process for a new Chairman is underway, led by GPE's Senior Independent Director, Charles Philipps, and the Nomination Committee.



A further announcement will be made in due course and Martin Scicluna will continue in his role until this process is complete.



