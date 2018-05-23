

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HICL Infrastructure Company Limited (HICL.L) reported profit before tax of 121.8 million pounds for the year ended 31 March 2018 compared to 176.8 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share declined to 6.9 pence from 12.4 pence. Total income for the period was 124.1 million pounds compared to 178.6 million pounds, prior year.



on an Investment Basis, profit before tax decreased to 122.1 million pounds from 177.1 million pounds, while earnings per share was 6.9 pence compared to 12.4 pence. Income for the period was 161.7 million pounds compared to 207.6 million pounds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX