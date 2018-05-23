Joseph Hood, PR Manager Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mhi-pr@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 23, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) has received an order for two H-25 gas turbines for a thermal power station being built by China Resources Power Group, a leading power provider in China, in Taixing City, Jiangsu Province. The units on order will form the core equipment of a double-train 80 megawatt (MW) class gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power plant fired by natural gas. It is scheduled to go into operation in 2019. Serving as a standalone power source in a local industrial zone, the new plant will supply power, steam for manufacturing processes, and cooled air for air-conditioning.The power plant project is being developed by China Resources Power Taizhou Co., Ltd., a wholly owned member of China Resources Power Group. The plant is under construction in the Hongqiao Industrial Zone located around 100 kilometers (km) from Nanjing, Jiangsu's provincial capital. MHPS received the order through Harbin Guanghan Gas Turbine Co., Ltd. (HGGT), a member of China Shipbuilding Industry Group that produces ships and marine machinery.The GTCC facility uses components such as two H-25 gas turbines, steam turbines, generators and waste heat recovery boilers. MHPS will deliver the gas turbines' main and auxiliary machinery and also dispatch engineers to the site to perform installation and provide guidance in trial operations.The H-25 is a heavy-duty gas turbine(1) with outstanding reliability, a strong track record, and a high level of operating hours. Since 1987, a total of 206 units of H-series gas turbines have been ordered by domestic and overseas(2) customers. In recent years the H-25 has seen strong demand especially for use as a standalone power source in industrial areas. The latest order is the third received from China through HGGT (a total of five units).GTCC is the cleanest and most efficient method of fossil fuel power generation. Power is produced by a gas turbine, and also by a steam turbine utilizing the high-temperature waste heat from the gas turbine. Compared to conventional coal-fired plants, GTCC can reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by roughly 70%. MHPS' gas turbines offer the industry's highest level of efficiency.MHPS provides total solutions in thermal power generation backed by a full range of products: from high-efficiency, large-capacity power generation systems to energy-saving systems for industrial applications employing small to medium-scale gas turbines. Going forward, the company will continue to proactively market not only solutions for large-scale power generation needs but also energy-saving systems for industrial and standalone power generation, especially the H-25 gas turbine. By responding to user needs of every description, MHPS will contribute to economic development and easing of environmental burdens in countries and regions worldwide.(1) Heavy-duty refers to gas turbines that offer outstanding reliability while requiring less frequent maintenance.(2) Including the new order.About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) was formed on February 1 2014, integrating the thermal power generation systems businesses of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Hitachi, Ltd. in a quest to further enhance their social response capabilities in all respects. These include the technological strength to create new products of outstanding quality and reliability, the comprehensive strength in engineering to oversee projects in regions across the globe, and finely honed sales and after-sale servicing capabilities. MHPS aims to come out a winner in global competition and achieve a solid position as a world leader in thermal power generation systems and environmental technologies. For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.Source: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.