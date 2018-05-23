sprite-preloader
Navamedic ASA: Invitation to presentation of first quarter 2018

Navamedic ASA invites you to a presentation of the first quarter 2018 figures. The presentation will take place at Felix Konferansesenter, Aker Brygge, Oslo, Wednesday 30 May. The presentation will start at 08.00 The presentation will be webcasted live on www.navamedic.com (http://www.navamedic.com) - investor relations-presentations-webcast at 08.00 CET. Shortly after the presentation the webcast recording will be published on the same site.

Representatives from the Company will be:

CEO Tom Rönnlund

CFO Toril Ås

For further information, please contact:

Toril Ås

Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +47 95 70 10 71

E-mail: toril.as@navamedic.com (mailto:toril.as@navamedic.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Navamedic ASA via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)