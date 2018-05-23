

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence weakened in May after improving in the previous month, survey data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index dropped to 69.9 in May from 71.9 in April.



The financial situation expectation of household index fell to 89.0 in May from 90.2 in the prior month.



The sub-index for country's general economic situation expectations also worsened to 90.8 from 94.7.



The number of people unemployed expectation index decreased by 2.2 percent to 72.9 from 74.5. Similarly, the probability of saving index slid from 28.2 to 26.8.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX