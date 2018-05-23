Pars Reys Energy Bahar, a subsidiary of French energy company Hanau Energies Group has announced the completion of an 8.5 MW PV project in in Damavand County, 130 km from Iranian capital Tehran.Pars Reys Energy Bahar (PREB) connected its second project in Iran in mid-March, just a month after the first 10 MW project in the region was completed close to the city's airport. Hanau Energies - a French based PV developer and parent company of PREB, points out that the project was completed in one year from land purchase to handover, and is financed entirely through equity from shareholders. The company ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...